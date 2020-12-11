Large gatherings in Fresno could be shut down following city council vote

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno City Council passed a resolution designed to limit large gatherings in the city, following data showing ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley dropped to below 2% Thursday.

Fresno City Council was divided on the issue during the meeting – voting four votes to three in favor.

The new resolution gives the city enforcement ability to shut down large parties through fines.

The move follows a proposal prohibiting gatherings of 15 or more people in a residence being withdrawn during Tuesday’s special meeting of the Fresno City Council. The main difference between the two is that the second measure applies to “mass gatherings”, such as large concerts or backyard parties.

Councilmember Luis Chavez said this will most likely be events with more than 50 people.

“Over the last two weekends, I have had ten calls of these illegal backyard concerts where there are people that are hiring live bands, charging folks $10 to get in, and offering beer,” said Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez.

With only a handful of open ICU beds in Fresno, Councilmembers Miguel Arias, Esmerelda Soria, and Luis Chavez brought forward a resolution that hopes to slow the spread of COVID locally.

“We are now turning away terminally ill people that come to the hospital to receive help with their breathing apparatus and they are sending them back home because they want to save it for ICE beds, for people that are on a waitlist,” said Chavez.

Police Chief Andrew Hall and Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp both announced earlier this they would not enforce the orders. However, enforcement would be undertaken by Fresno’s own Code Enforcement department, similar to how businesses have been fined in the past.

“What we have asked of them to do is show up, educate the person. If it continues, send a warning in the mail,” said Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias. “And if it continues and is egregious, send a fine in the mail, and of course residents can challenge those fines through the administrative process.”

Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld, Paul Capriolgio, and Mike Karbassi against the order saying the city should focus on education – not writing tickets.

“Having a fine during Christmas-time, when people are losing their jobs, isn’t really the right kind of message,” said Councilmember Mike Karbassi. “I think we are going to lose the intent.”

The resolution will not go into effect immediately, it requires available ICU capacity locally to deplete even more.

The exact dollar amount of the fine has not been approved. Fresno City Council will decide that on date, which will need to be backed by at least 5 of the councilmembers.