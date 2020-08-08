WATCH: Large fire south of Selma sends smoke across Highway 99

SELMA, California (KSEE) – Around five acres of grass, four structures, and numerous vehicles caught fire south of Selma Friday, according to Fresno County Fire.

Fire crews were called to the scene near Mountain View and S McCall avenues at around 8 p.m. to find the fire had already taken hold on the unoccupied structures. Crews say all buildings appeared to be abandoned. The blaze was contained to a five-to-10-acre area of land.

Smoke was blowing onto nearby Highway 99, requiring California Highway Patrol to conduct traffic control for passing motorists.

“We have multiple buildings that had propane and gasoline inside those structures that we’re finding all of those fixed vehicles,” said Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief Michael Bowman. “Those fixed tanks are all exploding as fire hits it and becomes preheated.”

The cause of the fire has not been established, but Battalion Chief Bowman says several people were seen on foot near the area shortly before the fire began.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.