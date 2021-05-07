Large fire reported near Fresno’s Fig Garden Village

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Large fire reported near Fresno's Fig Garden Village

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second-alarm fire was reported in Fresno on Friday – in a building near Fig Garden Village Shopping Center, according to Fresno Fire Department.

The department says the fire started at around 3:30 p.m.was located in a vacant office building on the 700 block of W Shaw near Palm – the second commercial building fire in Fresno in the past five hours.

According to Fresno Fire, the incident was a second-alarm fire and a total of three engines and two trucks responded.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but there were reports of homeless activity nearby.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com