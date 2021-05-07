Large fire reported near Fresno’s Fig Garden Village

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second-alarm fire was reported in Fresno on Friday – in a building near Fig Garden Village Shopping Center, according to Fresno Fire Department.

The department says the fire started at around 3:30 p.m.was located in a vacant office building on the 700 block of W Shaw near Palm – the second commercial building fire in Fresno in the past five hours.

According to Fresno Fire, the incident was a second-alarm fire and a total of three engines and two trucks responded.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but there were reports of homeless activity nearby.