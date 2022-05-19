FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews from the city of Fresno, the county of Fresno, and Selma are battling a large fire Thursday, according to officials.

Crews on the scene at Fresno Foreign Wrecking in Fresno County said that the fire started in a cluster of 40 cars on the north end of the wrecking yard, but has moved south.

Anywhere from 75 to 100 fires are now involved in the fire, according to Fresno County Fire Chief Dustin Hail. Fire crews are protecting structures that are near the blaze while bulldozers create a fire line intended to stop the spread of the flames and other spot fires started by embers.

Chief Hail says the 20-mile-per-hour wind is making it extremely difficult to battle the fire.









It’s too early in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire and crews are expecting to be on the scene for several hours. No injuries have been reported.