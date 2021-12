Traffic is backed up on Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue following the accident. (Photo: Caltrans)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a car on a highway in Fresno on Sunday night.

According to Caltrans, all southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue are currently closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Officials say traffic in the area is currently backed up at least two miles.

There is no estimated time of when the lanes are expected to reopen.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.