FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Tuesday the schedule for the lane and ramp closures for southbound of State Route 99.

The scheduled lane and ramp closures will take place on the week of Dec. 26, 2023, and Jan. 2, 2024.

The following will occur for the week of Dec. 26:

The third lane of southbound State Route 99 will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. for both Tuesday night of Dec. 26 and Wednesday night of Dec. 27.

The Floral Avenue off-ramp, from southbound State Route 99, will also be closed during the same time.

The following will occur for the week of Jan. 2, 2024:

The third lane of southbound State Route 99 will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. for Tuesday night, Jan. 2, 2024, Wednesday night Jan. 3, 2024, and Thursday night Jan. 4, 2024.

The Floral Avenue off-ramp, from southbound State Route 99, will also be closed during the same time.

Closures may continue for longer periods, if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur.