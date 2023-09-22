FRESNO. Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A lane closure located near Downtown Fresno will be in place this weekend, Caltrans announced Friday.

Maintenance crews say they will be performing crack sealing and pavement repairs.

The northbound Highway 41 #3 lane (slow lane) will be closed between Huntington Boulevard and Belmont Avenue.

The following on and off-ramps will be closed:

Northbound Highway 41 to Tulare Street off-ramp.

The Tulare Street on-ramp to northbound Highway 41.

The Divisadero Street on-ramp to northbound Highway 41.

Caltrans says the closures will take place between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on September 23. Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur, officials add.

Caltrans reminds you to drive with extra care and allow additional travel time while traveling near the work zone.