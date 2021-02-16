‘Landmark Square’ breaks ground in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – The “Landmark Square” project, at 3rd Street and Veterans Parkway in Clovis, is the six-acre future location of a new senior activity center, transit center and a public library.

“Our senior program which is already an excellent program will be improved, our transit station will allow people to come to Clovis for community events instead of having to drive here and our new county library will give our youth and the rest of our citizens access to education,” said Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger.

The Smittcamp Family Foundation donated $1 million to the nearly 29,000 square feet senior activity facility that will bear their family name.

“Clovis is a way of life for our family and the City of Clovis is growing and we’re all seniors or we’re all going to turn into seniors one day and so it’s really a good thing for the community,” said Bill Smittcamp from the Smittcamp Family Foundation.

The square, near the center of Old Town Clovis, will also house the William H. “Harry” Armstrong Transit center. It is named after the longtime city council member who served 46 years and focused heavily on the improvement of transportation in Clovis while in office. He passed away in 2018 and city officials say the facility will be a major fixture in the community.

“It’s really going to be a central hub. It’s called Landmark Square because it’s a landmark of the community: it’s right in the middle. It will be a landmark location for people to come visit,” said Shonna Halterman the General Services Director for Landmark Square Project.

The City of Clovis is partnering with Fresno County in the building of the new public library. Representatives anticipate the $19 million project to be completed by the summer of 2022.