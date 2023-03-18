VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Visalia police say they are searching for the person accused of holding up the Lamp Liter Inn Saturday morning.

Officers say there isn’t a lot of information to go off of, but they were alerted to the call in the 3300 block of west Mineral King Avenue around 8:50 a.m.

Upon their arrival, investigators say an employee told them a man entered the reception area of the inn and pointed a gun at him while demanding money.

At that point, the employee said he complied and opened the cash drawer. He also said the man left on foot, heading towards the Mill Creek walking path, after grabbing cash.

Police say the suspect has yet to be located, and ask if anyone saw anything suspicious or has information related to this case, to please call the Visalia Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.