FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Country star, Lainey Wilson announced she is going on tour and will be stopping at the Save Mart Center.

The multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress will be performing across North America on her headlining “Country’s Cool Again Tour” next year, produced by Live Nation.

The tour will make a stop at the Save Mart Center on Sept. 19, 2024.

Wilson has won four American Country Music Awards, two Country Music Television awards, and three People Choice Country Awards.

Tickets will be available starting with the Wild Horses presale beginning October 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. local time on her website.