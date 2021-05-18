LAGS Medical Centers announces abrupt closure, no answers for patients

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Hundreds of patients say they have nowhere to go after getting a notice that LAGS Medical Centers has shut its doors.

They have three locations in Fresno and twenty others throughout the state.

Patients say it’s news they didn’t see coming. On May 10, LAGS sent out a message to their patients saying “due to unforeseen circumstances, LAGS Medical Centers will be closing.” It went on to say all compliant patients will be provided with a 30-day medication refill and instructed them to contact their primary care doctor.

“I really don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Sharon Stubblefield, who’s been receiving pain management care at LAGS since 2018. She relies on them to receive medicine and treatment for chronic back pain.

“They just closed, and nobody knew that they were closing…It’s like, what happened?? Why are they closing?” she said.

When contacted, staff at LAGS Medical Center said they were not able to disclose why the centers are closing. We also tried to make contact with the California Department of Public Health but never received any information.

Subblefield also claims the center is not allowing access to patients’ medical records, and she worries about being able to refill her prescription when the time comes.

“It’s making it hard for people who do have chronic pain that need their pain medication. I have a vehicle but it’s not that reliable to go out of town to travel to go see another doctor,” she said.

The California Medical Association recommends that physicians provide patients with enough written notice to allow them time to secure alternative care.

An employee at a location in Madera said when the centers close, he and other employees will be out of a job.