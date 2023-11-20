FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The 15th annual KSEE24 Turkey Drive is taking place on Tuesday at the KSEE24 studios.

KSEE24 and our partners will be collecting turkeys, canned or boxed food, and even monetary donations for Central Valley families in need. Your help is needed to make sure the event is a success.

If you would like to drop off a donation, the Turkey Drive will take place on Nov. 21 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the KSEE24 parking lot, located at 5035 East McKinley Avenue.

Turkeys and holiday meal boxes will then be distributed at Catholic Charities, at 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, at a later date.