FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – KSEE24 anchor Stephanie Booroojian was honored by the Fresno City Council Thursday morning for her years of service of raising awareness for breast cancer.

Stephanie has served and has been part of KSEE24’s Buddy Check initiative for more than 25 years.

“I’m very proud that we’ve had such an impact on our community we’ve done our part to spread breast cancer awareness locally,” said Booroojian at the council meeting.

BuddyCheck on Monday, October 24 it is important for women and men to self-check their breasts for lumps that could lead to cancer.

The month of October is also Breast Cancer Awareness month.