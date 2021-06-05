KSEE24 wins Emmy for Best Evening Newscast

Alexan Balekian, Stefani Booroojian and A.J. Fox accepted an Emmy award on behalf of KSEE24 News on Saturday night.

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – KSEE24 News took home an Emmy award during the 2021 Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards on Saturday night.

During the ceremony, KSEE24 was named as a winner in the Newscast-Evening-Medium Markets category.

The newscast that was honored was from our coverage of the Creek Fire that scorched Fresno and Madera counties over the summer of 2020.

Emmy recipients include Eric Luttrell, Alexan Balekian, Stefani Booroojian, A.J. Fox, Julia López, Scott Bemis, A.J. Kato, Shawna Khalafi, Joshua Dean and Xavier Uriarte.

Anchors Alexan Balekian, Stefani Booroojian and A.J. Fox appeared in an acceptance video during the ceremony, thanking the KSEE24 team for its hard work covering the fire.

The ceremony was held virtually in San Francisco.