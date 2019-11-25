KSEE24 hosts 10th annual Turkey Drive on Tuesday to help feed Valley families

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – KSEE24 and our partners need your help to feed valley families. 

Join us for the 10th annual KSEE24 Turkey Drive on Tuesday – from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Turkeys or monetary donations are being collected at the KSEE24 studios located at 5035 E. McKinley Ave. 

The Fresno State men’s basketball team will give away two tickets for the UNLV game to every turkey donor (limit two per donor).

All donations will give families hope this holiday season.

