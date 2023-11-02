FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – KSEE24 and CBS47 were recognized with a proclamation sponsored by Fresno City Council member Tyler Maxwell at the Fresno City Council meeting Thursday morning as part of the station’s work to help Exceptional Parents Unlimited.

Exceptional Parents Unlimited is honoring KSEE24 and CBS47 News with their “Hope Grows Here” Award. The award is to recognize the donation of talent, filming, and airtime to promote the work Exceptional Parents Unlimited does for children and families.

Mayor Dyer and the Fresno City Council also proclaimed Thursday as “KSEE24 and CBS47 News Day.”