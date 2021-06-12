KSEE24 and CBS47 work with Beautify Fresno for Nexstar ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – KSEE24 and CBS47 celebrated the 25 year anniversary of the Nexstar “Founder’s Day of Caring” event on Saturday morning near Chukchansi Stadium.

For this year’s anniversary, KSEE24 and CBS47 worked alongside Beautify Fresno in the downtown clean up project that started at 8:30 a.m.

The Nexstar “Founder’s Day of Caring” is intended to encourage station employees to create relationships with those in need in their local communities.

Nexstar hopes this form of local volunteerism in each of its markets will inspire its viewers to give back to their communities too.

