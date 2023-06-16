FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Both KSEE24 and CBS47 celebrated the 27th anniversary of the Nexstar “Founders Day of Caring” event on Friday morning.

Employees spent their day outside with some furry companions for this year’s Founders Day of Caring. The day is when Nexstar employees across the nation volunteer at a local non-profit, donating resources and time.

This year CBS47 and KSEE24 employees volunteered their time at the Valley Animal Center to help build cat houses for their feral cat community.

The Valley Animal Center is called upon to be a temporary home to over 70 cats, a big reason why they are in need of more resources and space for their feral cat sanctuary.

“It’s an outdoor enclosure with trees and cat trees but what we really are trying to do is revitalize it so it’s much more humane for the cats,” said Ruben Cantu, the Animal Care Options Supervisor.

On Friday, CBS47 and KSEE24 donated dog food, cat food, toys, and cleaning supplies.

Throughout the year KSEE24 and CBS47 employees work together with the Valley Animal Center to help find homes for both dogs and cats.

But this time employees rolled up their sleeves to build a stronger relationship with those in need in their local community.

“It’s really exciting to see this cat town come together out there and I’m really excited that you guys are a part of it because you help us tremendously throughout the year,” said Cantu. “It means even more for you guys to come out and truly work your rear ends off because it’s been hard work today.”

After a day of shoveling dirt, building cat homes, and clearing out empty fields, employees with KSEE24 and CBS47 hope that everyone in the community will find time to serve others.

“I would encourage everybody to find a way to give back that is meaningful to them,” said Lindsey Beasley with KSEE24.

Animals at the Valley Animal Center are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and ready to become part of your family.

To find out more information or how to adopt you can visit the Valley Animal Center website.