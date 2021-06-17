KSEE24 and CBS47 continue the ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’ celebration

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – KSEE24 and CBS47 continued to celebrate Nexstar “Founder’s Day of Caring” Thursday morning near Chukchansi Stadium.

Working alongside Beautify Fresno, station employees helped clean up downtown Fresno in the city-wide effort to help beautify the community at 10:30 a.m.

The KSEE24 and CBS47 team also partnered with Beautify Fresno on Saturday to celebrate the 25 anniversary of Founder’s Day.

The Nexstar “Founder’s Day of Caring” event, which occurs every year, is intended to encourage station employees to give back to their communities through local volunteerism.

Nexstar hopes “Founders Day” will serve as an outlet to inspire its viewers to also volunteer and give back to their local communities similarly to station employees.

The next Beautify Fresno event will take place at Radio Park near Shield and Clinton avenues on June 26.

If you’re interested in participating in one of these community clean-up efforts, you can learn more at the Beautify Fresno Website.