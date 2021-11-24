KSEE24 and Catholic Charities Turkey Drive helping families in need

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — For some in the Central Valley, something as simple as eating a Thanksgiving meal can be tough.

KSEE24 and Catholic Charities partnered together for the 13th year hosting the KSEE24 Turkey Drive.

The 2021 turkey drive was a huge success with 1,500 turkeys donated and $73,000 collected during the event.

“It’s phenomenal, the gratitude in their hearts and ours too,” said Bishop Joseph Brennan. “What it creates in our heart is phenomenal.”

Several families were out at Catholic Charities Wednesday morning to receive the food.

You can still help with a monetary donation via the Catholic Charities website or by texting the word “GIVE” to (559) 206-6538, or you can click here to donate.