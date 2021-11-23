KSEE24 and Catholic Charities host Turkey Drive to help families in need this Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- For some in the Central Valley, something as simple as eating a Thanksgiving meal can be tough, that’s why KSEE24 and Catholic Charities are partnering together for their 13th year of hosting the KSEE24 Turkey Drive Tuesday.

The Turkey Drive will take place on Nov. 23 from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the KSEE24 parking lot located at 5035 East McKinley Avenue.

Catholic Charities will also be accepting other food donations for Thanksgiving meals such as instant mashed potatoes, canned green beans, canned corn, and more for those interested in donating foods other than turkey.

Monetary donations are also accepted via the Catholic Charities website or by texting the word “GIVE” to (559) 206-6538, or you can click here to donate.

The goal for this year is to get 1,500 turkeys and raise $50,000 in monetary donations, Ashlee Wolf with Catholic Charities says it has already surpassed their monetary donations raising over $60,000 and currently at around 800 turkeys.

Throughout the day, residents and local businesses have been stopping by to give what they can, however some notable donations Tuesday includes a turkey drop off of 300 turkeys from Community Care Health Plan and a $10,000 donation from Anthem Blue Cross.

For those who aren’t able to attend the upcoming Turkey Drive, food and monetary donations can be dropped off at the Catholic Charities site on 149 N. Fulton Street between now and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.