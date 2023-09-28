FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Rain or shine, the Central California Koi Society will host the Fresno Koi Show at Woodward Park in Fresno this weekend.

The Fresno Koi Show returns for the 43rd year in partnership with the Shinzen Friendship Garden.

Organizers say hundreds of Koi Fish will be for sale at the Fresno Koi Show from local and out-of-state dealers. Many Koi fish are imported directly from top breeders in Japan.

The Fresno Koi show is said to be one of the longest-standing events of its kind in the nation. Local and out-of-area hobbyist exhibit their koi fish and share their passion and knowledge with the public.

“Our community treasures the Shinzen Friendship Garden, and we are proud to partner with them again,” said Lisa Lamoure, Central California Koi Society President.

Organizers add that vendors will be there as well including koi food and products, unique home decor, plants, gift items, and local food trucks with food available for purchase. Koi and non-koi-related items will also be raffled or available for bidding in a silent auction.

The Central California Koi Society says the proceeds from the show are to host the show and continue the centuries of tradition, art, and culture of koi and ponds flourishing in our community.

This free event will be September 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and October 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Woodward Park next to the Shinzen Friendship Garden in Fresno.