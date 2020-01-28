Kobe Bryant gear selling out fast in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – After news broke Sunday that basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a fatal helicopter crash near Calabasas, fans flocked to stores and online to gather all the Kobe memorabilia they could get their hands on.

“As soon as the news came out we saw people looking for Kobe merchandise,” said Sports Station assistant buyer Michael Wilhoit. “We’re pretty much out of stock at this point.”

Wilhoit says their Kobe posters went fast, almost selling out on Sunday, while fans walked around the store in disbelief and watching news reports on their phones.

“There was definitely a sense of loss there was some sadness,” Wilhoit said. “People just couldn’t believe it. They were in shock.”

At Sports Station, one fan who moved from Los Angeles to Fresno a year ago says she managed to purchase the final Kobe poster in the store for her boyfriend on Monday.

“I actually felt like I wasn’t gonna find any but it feels really good to at least find one even if it was a display one, said Heidi Chavez. I know it’s gonna make him feel a lot better”.

She explained why Kobe fans are making the rush right now.

“I think just a feel comfort to feel like he still alive or to keep his name still alive.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.