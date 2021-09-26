KNP Complex Fire continues to grow with little containment

Fire-resistant wrap covers a historic welcome sign as the KNP Complex Fire burns in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The KNP Complex fire has grown almost 3,000 acres in the past 24 hours, according to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park officials.

The KNP Complex in Sequoia National Park originated as two separate fires caused by lightning on Sept. 9. Crews have been working on containing the fire for over two weeks.

According to officials, the fire is now 44,828 acres with 8% containment. A total of 1,780 personnel including 49 crews, 72 engines, 39 water tenders, 32 dozers and 22 helicopters are being used to help extinguish and control the fire.

Crews say the fire has grown 2,780 acres in the last 24 hours and a majority of this growth occurred in the Paradise Ridge area where a burning operation took place.

Crews also say there have been no new evacuation warnings or orders for the KNP Complex in the past 24 hours, but all evacuation warnings and orders that have been issued are still active.