Known Clovis drug dealer arrested for 2nd time for selling Fentanyl, police say

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- For the second time this year, the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) says the team served a search warrant at the same Fresno County home regarding a narcotics investigation.

SET Detectives report that they were already investigating the sale of heroin in Clovis, leading them to the home of 29-year-old Keith Fisher.

On Thursday, SET returned to Fisher’s home east of Clovis while investigating the sale of Fentanyl. Fisher was been arrested for felony drug sales and felony child endangerment (as a child was in the home where unsecured Fentanyl was accessible). A female in the residence was also arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment. The child was turned over to Fresno County Child Protective Services.

Fisher was booked into the Fresno County Jail Thursday afternoon.

Officers warn that a small amount of Fentanyl has the potential to be deadly.