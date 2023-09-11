FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced Monday new developments in the death investigation of 7-year-old Isaac Vallejo.

According to the Fresno Police Department, on July 6, 2022, the Fresno Fire Department responded to a house fire at 243 North College Avenue in central Fresno.

According to investigators three adults and two children escaped the home, but Isaac Vallejo was unable to escape. “Everybody else got out of this fire except for Isaac Viejo.” Says Balderrama. Firefighters located the seven-year-old in one of the second-story bedrooms.

Vehicle of interest in the investigation into the death of 7-year-old Isaac Vallejo

7-year-old Isaac Vallejo

According to Chief Balderrama, they do have some leads and have released an image of a vehicle. That picture can be seen above.

Outfront Media is installing ten billboards throughout the city to keep Isaaca in front of the public. We want them to not forget, just like we have not forgotten, we had a seven-year-old little boy who was murdered, who burned alive, whose 14-year-old brother had the courage to jump out of that second story. “ says Balderrama.

Fire investigators say they determined that an accelerant was used to ignite the fire and classified the case as arson. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.