TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect brandishing a knife has died after he was shot by officers with the Tulare Police Department on Sunday, according to officials.

Officers say they received a call at around 3:00 p.m. about a male with a knife in the area of Bardsley Ave and Vetter Street in Tulare. The person making the call said that the man was threatening to throw the knife at family members.

When officers arrived, the suspect attempted to run away – leading to the shooting taking place. Officers performed life-saving measures and the male was later transported to a local hospital. The male ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is underway. The California Department of Justice has also confirmed that, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506, their staff will be investigating and will independently review the officer-involved shooting.

The two involved officers are on paid administrative leave. Neither the officers nor the victim has been officially identified.