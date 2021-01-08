KMJ airs Appleton rerun after statement that ‘certain news editors should be hanged’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — KMJ aired a “best-of” episode of Ray Appleton’s radio show Friday.

The host commented Thursday that “certain news editors should be hanged” one day after a riot erupted at the U.S. Capitol that saw supporters of President Donald Trump violently storm the building.

Appleton had been advertising an appearance Friday at 11:30 A.M. by Congressman Devin Nunes discussing “what it was like on the inside” of the unrest at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

An apology written on the popular local radio personality’s Facebook page Thursday has since been deleted.

When contacted, representatives from KMJ were unable to provide a comment.

Fresno-based KMJ radio is owned by Cumulus Media, which is headquartered in Atlanta.