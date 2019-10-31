Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Kittens scramble for food as their foster mom says ‘here kitty, kitty’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Take a look at what happens when one foster mom calls “here kitty, kitty” in her home.

Kittens everywhere!

Margaret Vogelsang Cribbin is a foster for local animal rescue, Cat House on the Kings.

She has seven foster kittens that she’s caring for, who were spayed and neutered Wednesday.

They will be available for adoption in a few days through the cat house.

The rescue is having its fall open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its shelter on the Kings River in Parlier.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com