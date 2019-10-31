Kittens scramble for food as their foster mom says ‘here kitty, kitty’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Take a look at what happens when one foster mom calls “here kitty, kitty” in her home.

Kittens everywhere!

Margaret Vogelsang Cribbin is a foster for local animal rescue, Cat House on the Kings.

She has seven foster kittens that she’s caring for, who were spayed and neutered Wednesday.

They will be available for adoption in a few days through the cat house.

The rescue is having its fall open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its shelter on the Kings River in Parlier.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.