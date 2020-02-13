Kitten stolen out of a locked cage from Fresno pet store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A kitten was stolen out of a locked cage from a Fresno Petco Tuesday night, according to the rescue center looking after the cat.

‘Gizmo’ is a four-month-old Maine Coon mix. He had been adopted and was scheduled to go to his new home.

But at around 8:30 p.m., employees at the store on Blackstone and Ashlan say a man broke open the locked door for the cage that Gizmo was in, took the kitten, and ran out of the store.

The man was seen was running towards the Motel 6, behind the Goodguys Tires & Auto Repair.

Gizmo was being cared for by The Cat House on the Kings. The animal rescue center says they are worried about the kitten’s safety and what may happen to him.

A police report was filed.

Gizmo is a tabby with white fur on his neck, chest, and paws. He has a blue paper collar with ‘Gizmo’ written on it.

Officials say the man who stole the kitten is tall, with blonde-ish hair, and tattoos on the back of his neck. He was seen wearing a hoodie and black backpack.

The rescue center is offering a $100 reward for the safe return of the kitten.

Anyone with information about Gizmo should contact 559-999-8238.

