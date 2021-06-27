Kitten saved from drowning by deputies, according to officials

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A kitten that fell into the Kings River in Reedley was saved by deputies patrolling the area on Sunday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say deputies with the Sheriff’s Boating Enforcement Unit were patrolling the waters when they noticed a kitten had fallen from Olsen Bridge into the river.

According to FSO, the kitten started drowning and deputies “swooped in” and pulled the animal out of the water safely.

Authorities say the kitten is now safe and receiving care from Fresno Humane Animal Services.