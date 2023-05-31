FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A kitten was rescued from a storm drain by Fresno officials on Wednesday, according to the Fresno Animal Center.

According to a social media post by the Fresno Animal Center, neighbors from a Fresno community reported hearing meowing from a nearby storm drain.

Officer Jameson and Officer Barr were the ones who, after multiple attempts, were able to rescue the kitten, and put the animal safe. The Fresno Animal Center also revealed that the kitten is currently healthy and safe.

The Fresno Animal Center thanked both Fresno officials and their staff for their work rescuing the kitten from the drain.