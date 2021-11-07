Kitchen fire in Visalia causes $6,000 in damages, displaces family of 7, officials say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews worked to extinguish a kitchen fire in Visalia that caused approximately $6,000 in damage on Saturday, according to Visalia city officials.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4400 block of W. Crowley Avenue.

While crews were responding to the incident, officials say they were told bystanders were trying to put out the fire with a garden hose.

According to officials, firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to the kitchen before it could spread to the home’s attic.

Authorities say nobody was home at the time of the fire and two bystanders who saw the fire, “took action by going into and making sure nobody was home and utilizing a garden hose to partially extinguish the fire prior to our arrival.”

Visalia city officials say a family of seven has been displaced due to the incident and the fire caused approximately $5,000 in property damage and approximately $1,000 in damage to the contents of the structure.

Visalia Fire Department officials say the cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.