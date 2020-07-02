Kingsburg’s fireworks show will be ‘aerial only’ this year

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A fireworks show set for the evening of July 3 at Kingsburg High School will be an ‘aerial only’ display.

Organizers say there will be no seating on the school grounds and are instead encouraging those eager to see the explosive show of colors to watch from their homes.

The event is set to start at 9:15 p.m. on Friday.

The city is also asking for donations the costs of the show as entrance fees will not be collected this year. More information can be found here.

