Kingsburg’s 1,000 new jobs ‘one step closer’ with T-Mobile Sprint merger approval

FILE – This April 30, 2018, photo shows a T-Mobile store in Herald Square in New York. T-Mobile promises a new $15 wireless plan and other initiatives if its $26.5 billion Sprint deal goes through. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (KGPE) – A federal judge has approved the $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, a move promising to bring sweeping changes to the wireless carrier marketplace.

The business deal could close as early as April 1, 2020, and means good things for one Central Valley city.

Kingsburg had been promised 1,000 new jobs with the construction of a T-Mobile Customer Experience Center, on the condition that the merger went ahead. Following the approval in Federal Court, Kingsburg Mayor Michelle Roman expressed her excitement on Facebook.

The two companies say the merger will employ 11,000 more full-time people than the stand-alone companies would have over the next four years.

Opposition to the merger had come from California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra, as part of a coalition of attorneys general alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James. In a statement, Becerra says the fight was necessary to send a strong message.

“We won’t hesitate to stand up for consumers who deserve choice and fair prices,” said Becerra. “We’ll stand on the side of competition over megamergers, every time.”

In a statement to Eyewitness News, T-Mobile said the merger is not closed yet, but once it is future plans will be confirmed, including those for the Kingsburg Customer Experience Center.

“One step closer,” said T-Mobile’s Joel Rushing.

