Kingsburg moves forward on a $42M sports complex

KINGSBURG, California (KGPE) – Kingsburg leaders have their hearts set on building a sports complex for the community for over a decade.

“Probably since the middle of the 2000s – 2008 or so, the city has been working to find a location to sort of a regional sports complex. Something 40 acres or large that can accommodate a number of different types of sports and it’s kind of started and stopped along the way,” said City Manager Alex Henderson.

The city ran into issues, such as the recession, finding funding, and a location large enough to house their visions of softball fields, soccer fields, a visitor center, and a nature trail.

“This is something that for sure would be the largest in Kingsburg and surrounding areas until you get to sort of the larger places like Visalia or Fresno or places like that. So we really view it as an opportunity for us and sort of the smaller communities around us.”

The Safarjians, a well-known family name in the community, partnered with the city and purchased a 40-acre lot on the corner of Stroud and Madsen avenues in the eastern part of the city where the projected $42 million project will be built.

“My mother was very big into health. My dad was the athlete and he was the one that believed recreation was the only thing you needed for good health and coached a lot of youth and all that, so this is kind of a tribute to them,” said Steve Safarjian, the President of the Safarjian Family Foundation.

The start and finish of the project depend on funding. Funding for the project is coming from a variety of sources including a $25,000 donation each from the Kingsburg Girls Softball League and the Kingsburg Youth Soccer League.