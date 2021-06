KINGSBURG, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Pride celebration was held for the first time Saturday afternoon in Kingsburg.

Pride month wrapped up in the city with an event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community at Coffee Pot Park on Marion Street.

The celebration attracted huge crowds of people decked out in rainbow-themed gear and carrying rainbow flags.

The event was held a month after councilmember Jewel Hurtado’s proposal to officially mark June as Pride month in Kingsburg failed to pass.