Kingsburg Fire Dept. opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kingsburg Fire Department has opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people in and around Kingsburg.

The vaccination site is at the department’s Fire Station Two at 1880 S. Bethel Avenue and will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those attending are asked to park along northbound Bethel Avenue and walk to the designated area at the front of the fire station.

Transportation from the parking area to the site will be provided for people with mobility difficulties.

People are asked to allow plenty of time to be vaccinated as recipients are required to be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes depending on previous allergic reactions.

Kingsburg Fire EMTs and paramedics will be on site in event of an emergency.

Those interested and are eligible to be vaccinated can visit www.myturn.ca.gov to schedule an appointment.