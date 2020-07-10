Kingsburg couple arrested for child abuse, police say

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE) — Kingsburg Police were called out to Washington Elementary School on January 13, after staff there noticed obvious bruising on a 5-year-old boy.

“We determined that he did have injuries, that the injuries were probably caused by one or both of his parents, and that he did have an older sibling also attending a local school,” said Kingsburg Police Chief, Neil Dadian.

The boy and his 17-year-old sister were both taken into protective custody, and police started their investigation into the parents.

“We had experts conduct a forensic interview with both of the children, and we also interviewed a number of people who were familiar with them and possibly familiar with the situation,” said Dadian.

Officers said the 17-year-old girl had no recent injuries, but they did reportedly find evidence of prior abuse.

On Thursday morning, police searched the couple’s home and arrested Ashley and Angela Riedel on felony charges of child abuse and corporal injury to a child.

Ashley Riedel, 39.

Angela Riedel, 41.

Angela is also facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon for an incident in 2018, when she allegedly hit a team riding a bike with her pickup truck, causing minor injuries to the teen. Police said it was retaliation for a prank.

“A teenager who had played a prank, a ding-dong ditching type prank, and that was about two years ago,” said Dadian. “We were able to complete that investigation and gain evidence for that prosecution as well.”

Dadian said a judge ordered no bail in the child abuse case because of the threat to the couple’s children and the community.

He also confirmed that Ashley Riedel is employed with the Selma Fire Department, and Angela Riedel worked part-time for the Kingsburg Fire Department for a few months until she was recently furloughed for financial reasons.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.