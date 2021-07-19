Kingsburg City councilmember charged following DUI arrest in Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kingsburg City Councilmember Jewel Hurtado has now been officially charged after authorities say she was arrested for driving under the influence late last month in Fresno.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that Hurtado has been charged with driving a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or higher, driving under the influence of alcohol, and speeding.

The California Highway Patrol says Hurtado was pulled over on Shaw Avenue near Highway 41 in Fresno around 1:30 a.m. on June 24 for speeding.

During the traffic stop, officers reportedly noticed that Hurtado was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

Hurtado was placed under arrest but was released a short time later and cited.

Following her arrest, Hurtado released a statement reading in part, “I’m taking responsibility for my actions and waiting for my day in front of a judge. I trust that they will make the right decision. For those that have expressed their concern, trust that with the support of my family and friends I am working to be better and learn from this experience.”

The District Attorney’s Office says Hurtado is scheduled to appear at the Fresno County Superior Court on October 15 to face driving under the influence charges.

If convicted of all charges, officials say Hurtado faces a maximum sentence of up to 6 months in jail.

Hurtado says she will be donating her monthly city stipend for the remainder of her term to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.