Kingsburg City councilmember arrested on DUI charge, deputies say

Official city photo of Kingsburg City Councilmember Jewel Hurtado.

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A member of the Kingsburg City Council was arrested for driving under the influence late last month, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on June 21, Councilmember Jewel Hurtado was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on a DUI charge near Highway 41 and Shaw Avenue in Fresno.

Hurtado apologized for the arrest in a statement provided to KSEE24/CBS47 News.

You can read Hurtado’s full statement below:

“I owe my constituents and supporters an apology. I made a mistake and I am sorry. I’m taking responsibility for my actions and waiting for my day in front of a judge. I trust that they will make the right decision. For those that have expressed their concern, trust that with the support of my family and friends I am working to be better and learn from this experience. Irrespective of the outcome, I’m committing to donating my monthly city stipend for the remainder of my term on the council to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).”

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

