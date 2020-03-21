Kings United Way creates ‘text-to-give’ fund to benefit Kings County charities during coronavirus outbreak

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings United Way announced the creation of a “text-to-give” platform Saturday to support Kings County charities during the coronavirus outbreak.

All of the funds raised will be paid out to organizations providing food, shelter, and other emergency assistance to Kings County families, said Nanette Villarreal, Executive Director for Kings United Way.

She added that the novel coronavirus has the potential to place unforeseen fiscal strain and operational challenges to area nonprofits.

🗣Good Morning Friends💗



Want to donate?

💬TEXT KUWGIVE TO 313131📱



💯% of the funds raised will be paid out to organizations who are providing 🥪food, 🏘️shelter, and other emergency assistance to families within Kings County.



🗣Please help us spread the word! pic.twitter.com/0ylbZoWLot — Kings United Way (@kingsunitedway) March 21, 2020

Some organizations have expanded their services to address the growing need for food for families with children no longer in school and meal delivery to seniors who are at high risk during the COVID-19 outbreak.

United Way will be collecting funds for local agencies through April 30, Villarreal said. The distribution of funds will be coordinated by the board of directors of Kings United Way and will be earmarked to organizations with the greatest need.

You can donate to the fund by texting kuwgive to 313131.

In addition, the following Kings County organizations are requesting donations of these items:

Salvation Army : It has an urgent need for rice, beans, cereal, and large diapers

: It has an urgent need for rice, beans, cereal, and large diapers The Soup Kitchen : Needs granola bars, chips (bulk is fine), and juice boxes

: Needs granola bars, chips (bulk is fine), and juice boxes Kings County Commission on Aging : Bottled water and toilet paper for seniors

: Bottled water and toilet paper for seniors Kings Gospel Mission: Toilet paper, hamburger, pasta, bread, bleach and baby wipes

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.