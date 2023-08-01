FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies announced Tuesday the reopening of the Kings River from Pine Flat Dam to the Tulare and Kings County lines after it being closed since March 14.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson have also reopened the Kings River in their respective counties, which means there are no restrictions for water activities.

“We can’t give June and July back to you and the public, but we can give you August and September, and we hope that that means a lot and that you’re able to go out and enjoy the nice river which it is, again, running much safer than it was in the past,” said Deputy Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

County parks currently closed along the Kings and San Joaquin Rivers will remain closed. This includes Avocado Lake, Choinumni, Winton, Laton Kingston, Lost Lake, and Skaggs Bridge Parks.

Deputies say those parks will remain closed due to them containing several hazards. They will require maintenance work to be performed before being accessible to visitors. A date of reopening has not been determined.

Deputies say they are pleased with how well the overwhelming majority of the public cooperated with the rules set in place during the closure of the river. They warn residents to be careful when going in, to wear a life jacket, invest in high-quality boating equipment, and stay out of the water if they are not an experienced swimmer, as well as to not mix alcohol and swimming.

Deputies warn temperatures of the water are registering about 60° F, and exposure to cold water can cause hypothermia. People familiar with the river will notice different water patterns compared to years past. There are numerous downed trees, which create strainers and might require emergency help from trained rescue personnel.