FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings River ended the 2023 water year with a record-shattering 4.5 million acre-feet of runoff propelling the Kings River towards groundwater sustainability, according to the North Kings Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

The North Kings Groundwater Sustainability Agencies say the Kings River water districts, canal companies, and growers maximized surface water diversions during the year to recharge roughly 500,000 acre-feet back into the aquifer.

The seven Kings Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agencies, including North Kings, say they have been preparing for a year like this since January 2020.

The North Kings GSA says since submitting their plans in 2020, the GSAs and their members have collectively invested in over 1,000 acres of prime groundwater recharge land to construct 25 dedicated recharge basins yielding over 24,500 acre-feet of new recharge capacity annually.

These basins have been constructed or are in progress or will be completed over the next several years.