KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County issued a warning Tuesday about the danger posed by diseases carried by flying insects.

The flood water in the Tulare Lake Basin along with the rest of the county is showing no signs of receding anytime soon.

After record rain over the winter and spring flooded thousands of acres of normally dry farmland, county leaders say the declaration will help things improve for county residents during this emergency.

“This emergency declaration helps us prepare for prevention methods really it will help us access prevention mosquito abatement supplies more things that can lead to disease if we don’t prevent them,” said Rose Mary Rahn Director of Kings County Department of Public Health.

County experts talking about the threat posed by massive amounts of standing contaminated floodwater and the impact diseases like West Nile can pose to the community.

“West Nile virus mosquitos are infected with West Nile virus and then they transmit it to humans,” Rahn explained.

In most cases, the West Nile virus can cause headaches, body aches, and fatigue.

In serious cases, it can cause inflammation of the brain, and spinal cord, and even death.

“The most at risk are the immunocompromised and the medically fragile and elderly so over 65 years of age,” said Rahn.

To avoid mosquitos experts say stay indoors and stay indoors at the peak hours of dusk and dawn. Be sure to keep plenty of repellent like “Deet” on hand.

Any person who gets sick after coming into contact with contaminated water should get medical help.

The King’s County Director of Public Health sent out a stern warning that reads in part.

“Individuals who have come into contact with contaminated floodwater and are experiencing symptoms of illness are urged to consult with their primary care physician.”

The county says that help is on the way.

County officials say the health emergency will free up state funding to pay for resources the county desperately needs