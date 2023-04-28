KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local law enforcement agent is retiring his badge after 33 years of service.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office announce that Friday marked the final day in the long career of Undersheriff Dave Putnam.

Officials say Undersheriff Putnam retired after serving Kings County for 33 years and that he was respected, a friend, and a mentor and to say he will be missed is a huge understatement.

His final 10-7 was an emotional moment with his daughter and Kings County Dispatcher Brittany Hunt on the other end of the radio.

Officials say Undersheriff Putnam’s two sons Bradley and Brandon who are Kings County Deputy Sheriff’s stood by watching his final moments in uniform.