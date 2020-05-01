Kings County to increase COVID-19 testing with new testing site

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A new testing site will soon be operational in Kings County, following an announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom that 80 community testing sites will be opened up across the state.

Health officials say the new testing site will be in Hanford and is thanks to a partnership between OptumServe and the federal government health services. It is expected to open on Monday.

“This testing site will help Kings County dramatically increase testing needs for individuals who

have had limited access to COVID-19 tests up until now,” said Edward Hill, Director of Kings

County Department of Public Health. “We’re thrilled to partner with the State and OptumServe to

help ensure our communities are healthy, while also helping meet California’s testing goals.”

Health officials say state officials examined both rural and urban areas where Californians would have to travel between 30 and 60 minutes to reach an existing testing site or hospital to determine where to locate the new testing sites.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.