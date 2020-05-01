Kings County to increase COVID-19 testing with new testing site

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A new testing site will soon be operational in Kings County, following an announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom that 80 community testing sites will be opened up across the state.

Health officials say the new testing site will be in Hanford and is thanks to a partnership between OptumServe and the federal government health services. It is expected to open on Monday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“This testing site will help Kings County dramatically increase testing needs for individuals who
have had limited access to COVID-19 tests up until now,” said Edward Hill, Director of Kings
County Department of Public Health. “We’re thrilled to partner with the State and OptumServe to
help ensure our communities are healthy, while also helping meet California’s testing goals.”

Health officials say state officials examined both rural and urban areas where Californians would have to travel between 30 and 60 minutes to reach an existing testing site or hospital to determine where to locate the new testing sites.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.