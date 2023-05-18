KINGS, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced that King, the Mounted Enforcements Unit horse, passed away at 22 years old.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office’s social media post on Thursday, King was a beloved member of the Mounted Enforcement Unit horse team.

Kings County Sheriff’s Office also stated that the horse took part in many local events, which he has included the Naval Ball, Kettleman City Public Safety Event, and Kings County Fair.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, King was a beloved horse, and that King’s rider, Deputy Mitch Hunt, will deeply miss him.