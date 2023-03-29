KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office has important aviation information.

Kings County Sheriff’s Office says there have been near-midair collisions between public safety and private aircraft because of the significant amount of public aircraft flying in the area.

According to officials over the past several weeks local public safety agencies have seen a significant increase in the amount of aircraft flying over the flood areas in Corcoran. Aircraft flying over flood areas have created a tremendous hazard to public safety aircraft that are continuously flying in the area.

Officials say aircraft is vital in determining evacuation plans, road closures, sandbag placement, and establishing a plan of action for the increase in water levels.

This area is also a Military Operating Area (Lemoore E MOA) with military aircraft operating between 5,000-17,999 ft MSL (Mean Sea Level = true altitude).

The Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to avoid flying over the flood in the Corcoran and surrounding areas at an altitude below 6,500 MSL if possible and when not on an assigned heading or altitude pursuant to Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructions.

Officials say operating private aircraft in the flood areas near Corcoran to self-report their location and altitude on 122.75 MHz. All public safety aircraft will be monitoring that frequency for deconfliction.

It is the desire of the KCSO to prevent a midair collision from happening. We are not attempting to restrict the privileges or movement of public aircraft in flood areas.

KCSO encourages aircraft operating in the area to contact KNLC the Lemoore Naval Air Station approach for flight following.