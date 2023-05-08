National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Department of Public Health and the Kings Mosquito Abatement District are encouraging the residents of Kings County to prepare for the upcoming mosquito season.

Officials say the recent rain and current flooding provide the necessary environment for

mosquitoes to thrive and breed.

Those two factors increase mosquitoes’ ability to breed, including bodies of standing water and rising temperatures, officials say.

Female mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water and become more active when the

weather is hot, while floodwater mosquitoes can also impact recovery efforts by increasing disease risks for outdoor work, according to officials.

Officials say the most effective way to control mosquitoes near your home is to weekly dump and drain any containers that may hold water. They say to check bird baths, buckets, water bowls, trash cans, discarded tires, or drainage ditches with standing water.

Kings County officials say residents are encouraged to report a neglected swimming pool (green pool) or if they need assistance with eliminating other mosquito breeding grounds as a variety of services are offered free of charge.